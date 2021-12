“Zanu PF Is A Terrorist Organization”

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF must be declared a terrorist organization because of atrocities it has committed against hapless citizens, political analysts have posited.

According to political observers, Zanu PF has murdered thousands of innocent citizens across the country since independence.

All those thought to be against the regime have been killed, maimed tortured and raped…

Known murderers are walking scot-free …

