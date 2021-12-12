MDC Alliance Geared For Victory In 2023

Share

By A Correspondent- MDC Alliance vice president Hon Lynette Karenyi-Kore has said there is no time for political games as the popular movement prepares for the coming by-elections and the 2023 polls.

VP Karenyi-Kore made the remarks at the MDC Alliance 22nd anniversary celebrations held at Zororo School in Chivi on Saturday.

“We don’t have time for political games, let’s focus on our main objective- that is to win power.

I really mean it, lets focus on campaigning for the People’s President Advocate Nelson Chamisa and our popular movement,” said Hon Karenyi-Kore.

In a statement MDC Alliance Masvingo Province Youth Assembly said:

“Chivi North ward 4 today(Saturday) . The anniversary celebrations went on well as

@mdczimbabwe

celebrates 22 years of resilience & existence.

VP @KarenyiKore led the high-powered delegation in the deep rural of Masvingo Province. The ppl are clear & their resolve is #NGAAPINDEHAKEMUKOMANA.”