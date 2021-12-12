Mysterious Fires Haunts Nyanga Family

Share

By A Correspondent- The bizarre occurrences at the home of a Nyanga family continue unabated, with the latest incident happening last week on Sunday.

It’s no longer a novel phenomenon for Gogo Nyikayaramba and her grandchildren to find their food eaten by unseen beings and the plates or pots filled with soil.

On more than three occasions, they have also woken up to find their property up in flames.

Last month a mysterious fire destroyed two huts at the homestead and destroyed property and foodstuffs.

Three juveniles who are in Grades Six, One and Early Child Education (ECD) have had to drop out of school after losing their clothes in the fires.

Meanwhile, a Nyanga exorcist, Sekuru Shingirai Mukotsanjera, is trying to put to an end the mysterious happenings at Gogo Nyikayaramba’s home.

Acting Chief Saunyama on Tuesday confirmed the latest incident to The Manica Post that happened at the Nyikayaramba homestead in Ward 14 of Kute Village. He said:

The fires are more vicious than ever. Another hut was razed down last Sunday. Gogo Nyikayaramba’s property was destroyed in that fire.

The Nyikayaramba family is going through trying times. They don’t know what to do.

We advised them to meet Sekuru Mukotsanjera for the best way forward.

This is severely traumatising the kids and their health is failing.

Villagers are also perplexed. We hope to find a lasting solution soon.

Speaking in an interview with the publication, Sekuru Mukotsanjera said the family is being terrorised by goblins or avenging spirits and if nothing is done soon, there will be death in the family. He said:

On December 17 when the case is heard at the chief’s court, I will try to ensure that one of the children manifests before everyone so that everything comes out clear.

These are goblins or avenging spirits at play. They are so vicious and if nothing is done in the immediate future, deaths will be recorded in the family.

It is sad that within a month, more than three huts have been razed down by fire.

I will also make sure that whatever it is will not torment the kids again. This is affecting their lives and education.