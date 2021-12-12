We Have A Bright Future- President Chamisa Assures Nation
12 December 2021
Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa said the nation has a bright future that will be secured through embracing vast skills among citizens.
On Saturday President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:
A leader is a vision carrier and a dream bearer.
A leader builds strong teams.
A leader is a ladder for others to go up.
A leader identifies talent and is not threatened by it.
A leader allows the skill to glitter and shine, talent to flourish and thrive.
A New Great Zimbabwe is loading…The future is exciting. The future is bright!
Happy Sabbath!
Advocate Nelson Chamisa