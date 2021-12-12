Zanu PF Denies Nyasha Zhambe Relatives Access To Inputs

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|A Zanu PF councillor has threatened to withdraw farming inputs from villagers who attended Nyasha Zhambe’s funeral in Gutu.

Zhambe was murdered by Zanu PF hooligans for attending President Chamisa’s community engagement meetings.

The MDC Alliance has denounced the politicization of inputs by Mr Mnangagwa’s administration.

See statement below:

ZANUPF continues to politicise food aid & abuse state inputs after its Gutu councillor threatened to withdraw inputs from our party members who chanted slogans at Nyasha Zhambe’s burial.

This unconstitutional behaviour must stop

As we commemorate International Human Rights Day, the MDC Alliance celebrates the life of prominent human rights champion, Dewa Mavhinga. He was a pillar of the struggle for a better Zimbabwe. He will be greatly missed.