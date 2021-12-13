Mnangagwa Reduces Self To A Mere Ward Councillor

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has been mocked for practically reducing himself to a ward councillor after officiating at the opening of Kudzanai Terminus in Gweru.

Mr Mnangagwa has a knack for officiating at relatively low key events.

Political observers say the Zanu PF leader should leave low key programmes to councillors and heads of responsible government departments.

Former MDC MP Jefferyson Chitando observed:

“What’s so special about Gweru Kudzanai Rank ?

This is daylight robbery. Mnangagwa, by officially opening the so called US$3 million Rank, he has endorsed corruption.

Mnangagwa must demand independent cost evaluation.”