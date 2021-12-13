Mnangagwa Targets Mugabe Loyalists’ Farms

Share

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has targeted farms that the former President Robert Mugabe loyalists own.

The state media Sunday reported that Mnangagwa had identified more than 220 000 such farms for repossession.

Sources said Mnangagwa was using the Zimbabwe Land Commission to pretend as if they are carrying out a land audit to justify the repossession of these farms.

The state media said the Zimbabwe Land Commission (ZLC) had deployed teams of auditors to probe and locate these farms.

-State media