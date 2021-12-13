Mugabe, Kasukuwere Images Dominate Zanu PF WhatsApp Groups

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF supporters reportedly put former President Robert Mugabe and the party’s former national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere images on their WhatsApp groups.

Kasukuwere relocated to South Africa in the aftermath of the November 2017 military coup that toppled Mugabe and replaced him with Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tyson, as he is also known, has been linked to a plan to challenge Mnangagwa in the 2023 general elections, a move that has reportedly polarised Zanu PF structures.

A party insider told The Standard that secretary for war veterans Douglas Mahiya a fortnight ago told party members that a decision had been taken to suspend anyone, who will be found having links to Kasukuwere.

Mahiya made the announcement during a meeting that was to announce the elevation of Harare Provincial Affairs minister, Oliver Chidawu into the politburo at the ruling party’s Harare headquarters. Said an unnamed party official:

There is a memo advising party structures that anyone, who is found supporting Kasukuwere will be suspended from the party.

Mahiya told party structures that anyone found with Kasukuwere’s picture on their WhatsApp status or party group icons will be suspended. This also included Mugabe’s picture.

The party wants to dilute Kasukuwere’s perceived support base in the ruling Zanu PF party.

It was made clear that all meetings should denounce Kasukuwere and the G40 cabal without fail and anyone who is seen posting pictures of him, even with Mugabe in that picture, should face disciplinary action.

Mahiya is said to have taken the same message to other provinces to try to destroy Kasukuwere’s perceived support within the party structures.

Reports indicate that Zanu PF is using mostly 2014 party structures that worked with Kasukuwere as the commissar.