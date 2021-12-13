President Chamisa’s Definition Of A True Leader

Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa said the nation has a bright future that will be secured through embracing vast skills among citizens.

On Saturday President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

A leader is a vision carrier and a dream bearer.

A leader builds strong teams.

A leader is a ladder for others to go up.

A leader identifies talent and is not threatened by it.

A leader allows the skill to glitter and shine, talent to flourish and thrive.

A New Great Zimbabwe is loading…The future is exciting. The future is bright!

Happy Sabbath!

Advocate Nelson Chamisa