Ramaphosa Tests Positive A Week After Ghana Trip

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection today, Sunday, 12 December 2021.

Ramaphosa started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today, Sunday, a minister in his office announced.

#AboutLastNight President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo get their groove on after official talks and the sealing of MOUs in various fields. The SA government is in Accra, #Ghana as part of South Africa’s state visit to West Africa. #SAinGhana TTM pic.twitter.com/VVe7CgQ5xX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 5, 2021

The President is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force, the statement read.

Ramaphosa is twiced jabbed.

He is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week, the presidential statement further announced.

On his recent visit to four West African states, President Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were tested for COVID-19 in all countries.

The President and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, after obtaining negative test results. The President also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December.

Today’s proceedings in Cape Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of

face masks and social distancing.

President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure.

Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalisation.

People who have had contact with the President today are advised to watch for symptoms or to have themselves tested