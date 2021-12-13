Woman Forces Self On Neighbour’s Son

Share

A 46-year-old woman from Rusape recently molested a 15-year-old boy during the night at her home after restraining him from going back home on the pretext that it was too dark.

The woman, Charity Muwereka of Plot 8, Nyamwari Farm, this week appeared before Rusape magistrate, Obedience Matare facing one count of aggravated indecent assault.

Muwereka is a neighbour to the complainant. On November 1, the complainant penned their cattle at Plot 9, Nyamwari Farm which is about 100 meters from Muwereka’s place.

Muwereka called the teenager and asked him to fix the lighting system in her bedroom. After fixing the lighting system, Muwereka told the teenager that it was no longer safe for him to go home since it was dark.

She told the teenager to sleep with her eight-year-old son in the dining room. Muwereka slept in the bedroom with her two daughters.

Later during the night, the complainant woke up to discover that Muwereka was sexually abusing him.

The teenager asked Muwereka what she was doing, but she told him not to tell anyone.

Muwereka continued sexually molesting the teenager for about five minutes before going back to her bedroom.

According to the prosecutor, the teenager went back home the following morning but could not tell her mother what had happened at Muwereka’s place. Instead, he started crying.

His mother took him to a local member of the ZRP’s Neighborhood Watch Committee, Abel Mushayabasa where he narrated what had transpired at the suspect’s place the previous night.

The boy said he could not tell her mother what had taken place as he was afraid that she could give him a thorough beating.- The Manica Post