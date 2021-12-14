Alex Magaisa Reveals It Was A Stage Managed Robbery, Sharing Of Loot

By Farai D Hove | It was a robbery but there was a lot of stage managing amid it all.

As the country experiences as spare of continuous armed robberies, legal academic Alex Magaisa has spoken over the sudden backfiring against the parly looter, Thokozani Khupe who created her own MDC party and stole the political finance money allocated the country’s most popular party President Nelson Chamisa, last year May 2020.

Alex Magaisa

Comementing Tuesday morning, Magaisa said: The problem with some robberies comes not at the time of stealing but at the stage of managing and sharing the loot.”

The development comes as it was revealed Khupe is currently making overtures to rejoin Chamisa at a time when she is also suing her sudden-nemesis Douglas Mwonzora..

On this Magaisa continued saying: “Some of us said it would end in tears and it’s not surprising that they are now tearing each other apart.

” None of them is entitled to the loot & they’re fighting!”