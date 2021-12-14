Ngaapinde muToilet Hake Emmerson, Asadzokezve

Emmerson Mnangagwa entering toilet

Rufaro Stadium opened September 1972 by a Harare Councillor







Did you know that in 1972 Rufaro Stadium was officially opened by a Salisbury City Councillor Dr. William Alvies.Nearl 50 years later a whole President of ZanuPF and First Secretary, President of Zimbabwe and Commander in Chief ED Mnangagwa opened a toilet and a rank.Musadzikisa President kusvika kutsvaira madota mudzimba dzema Squatters please muchinyengera kuti ndizvo zvinowanisa mavhote…….udzai murume uyu chokwadi kuti without job creation, stable local currency, affordable basic commodities and human rights haana chaanonunga gwendo guno namai Dzvororo kudai

🇿🇼🤚🇿🇼Patriotic Papa JC speaks when things are not good