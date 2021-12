Pitso Mosimane Named Best Club Coach Of 2021

Share

International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Pitso Mosimane as the best club coach in Africa for 2021.

Mosimane has a rich CV having guided Mamelodi Sundowns to their maiden CAF champions league trophy before moving to Egypt where he is coaching Al Ahly.

International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Pitso Mosimane as the best club coach in Africa for 2021. pic.twitter.com/3VYzDNjgjo — African Soccer Updates (@Africansoccerup) December 13, 2021