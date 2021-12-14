Police Arrest 60 000 For Illegal Mining

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police said they had arrested 62 739 for illegal mining operations and over 70 000 for cross border-related crimes.

On their Twitter page, police said on December 12 a total of 427 people were arrested for cross border offences while 130 were arrested for illegal mine operations.

Police in January launched operation “no to cross border crimes/mhosva pamiganhu ngadzipere/ amacala kawaphele emingceleni elizwe” in a bid to curb criminal activities occurring at the borders.

Police also launched operation “isitsheketsha kasiphele/chikorokoza ngachipere and no to machete gangs”.

“On 12 December police arrested 427 people countrywide under the operation “no to cross border crimes”. So far police have arrested 77 396 people throughout the country since the operation commenced in January 2021.

“Meanwhile 130 people were arrested under the operation “chikorokoza ngachipere/isitsheketsha kasiphele and no to machete gangs” bringing the accumulative arrests to 62 739,” said the police.