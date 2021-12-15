Ambushing Cops Cost Passenger’s Life

By A Correspondent- An unexpected roadblock in Mvurwi Monday caused the death of a passenger after the driver of a vehicle he was travelling in had panicked.

New24 reports that the now deceased passenger was thrown out of a speeding Isuzu single cab car after the driver panicked a roadblock.

The online portal further claimed that the accident happened when the driver was looking for his face mask upon seeing an unexpected roadblock.

” Witnesses said the now deceased Patrick Musa was thrown outside the vehicle through the window and died on the spot when the vehicle overturned,” reports the online portal.

“We were coming from Mvurwi going to Centenary so when approaching Forester Estate the driver panicked after seeing the police since we were not wearing face masks when he tried to find his face mask the car overturned,” explained a survivor.

Mashonaland Central police spokespersons Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the accident without giving more details.