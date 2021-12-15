Arsenal Demote Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of Arsenal captaincy after disciplinary breach.

The striker has also been dropped from the squad to face West Ham on Wednesday.

The Gunners confirmed the development in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.

“We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, haven’t confirmed who will take over the captaincy after Aubameyang.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

