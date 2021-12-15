BREAKING: Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Uncle Says He Won’t Cross 2023

By Farai D Hove | The ZANU PF leader Emerson Mnangagwa has been told by his own uncle that he has to change otherwise he will not cross the 2023 election.

Speaking on video, and using mataphors, Chief Murinye went to the extent of suggesting even approaching the Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Valerio Sibanda to help. He said:

“Mnangagwa is my nephew, and if he doesn’t listen: you will not cross 2023; we are fed up we are fed up”

He continued saying

“We don’t want this anymore, thieves in Zimbabwe should stop.

“We don’t who wake up to steal every penny from the public, leaving people struggling with hunger.

“ED has got a very good vision but he has thieves surrounding him, I don’t know if we should once again go to the military commander to ask him to repeat what he once did.”