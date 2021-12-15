ZANU PF temporarily disrupted #CRISISAGM The AGM delegates are determined to conclude the process. The state is scared of the incoming board of @crisiscoalition We won't be cowed down! @ZimEye @DlaminiKhetho1 @SiphoMalunga @UKinZimbabwe @ARTUZ_teachers @kubatana @EverjoiceWin pic.twitter.com/yx0z4J9U6n