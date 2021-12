DNA Test On Baba Tencen And Son

Share

Since Tencen has mazino ese, don’t we need to do DNA to prove paternity?

In the picture below is Baba Tencen, his Queen mai Tencen and Tencen:

Baba Tencen

https://www.facebook.com/stories/1341365545963357/UzpfSVNDOjEwNTk1ODEzNzQ4NjY2NzE=/?view_single=1&source=shared_permalink