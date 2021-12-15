Gvt Suspends All Physical Meetings

Share

By A Correspondent- Government has suspended all physical meetings within its departments, and has extended the COVID-19 lockdown measures by a further two weeks, attributing the extension to the continued surge in new infections.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday that all critical meetings would be held virtually.

She also said COVID-19 cases in schools were increasing, with 1 526 recorded in the past week compared to 1 086 recorded in the previous week.

But last week, government announced that schools would remain open until December 17, 2021.

“All government departments will stop face to face meetings. All remaining end of year planning and other such critical meetings shall be held virtually. Communities at all levels are urged to remain vigilant and to continue adhering to COVID-19 prevention measures. COVID-19 lockdown measures have been extended by another two weeks,” Mutsvangwa said.

Harare province recorded the highest number of new infections in the past week with 8 363 cases, followed by Mashonaland East with 3 546, Mashonaland West with 2 992, and Bulawayo with 2 670 new cases.