Latest On Nakamba Injury

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba has a knee injury and will be out for ‘a number of months’.

Nakamba was taken off in the 57th minute of the Claret and Blue’s 0-1 defeat to Liverpool this past weekend, due to the setback.

The soft spoken midfielder went to see a specialist yesterday, to determine whether or not to have surgery and Gerrard said the situation is not looking good.

“The best way to put it is that we’ve had confirmation that he has got a knee injury,” he said after Villa’s 2-0 win over Norwich City and Carrow Road last night.

“We’re really going have a serious chat tomorrow in terms of whether we want him to have surgery or whether we’ll manage the injury conservatively.

“We’ll make that decision in the next 24 hours but he’s certainly going to be missing for some time because it’s a serious injury.

“We need to now make the best decision which is really frustrating and disappointing because he has been outstanding but we’ll give him every bit of support and care to get him back as safe as possible.”

“We’ve got a rough idea but I don’t want to get wrong and I don’t want to put unnecessary pressure on the medical staff but he’ll certainly be missing for a number of months.”

Consequently, Nakamba will miss the AFCON finals in January. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Marvelous Nakamba