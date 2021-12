MDC Alliance Slams Dodgy Issuance Of E-passport Tender

Tinashe Sambiri| The MDC Alliance has said the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is known for his penchant for dodgy deals.

Mr Mnangagwa’s administration has been castigated for failing to deal with rampant corruption.

In a statement MDC Alliance described the issuance of the e- passport tender as fraudulent.

Read statement below: