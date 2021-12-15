Over 63k Nabbed In Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere

By A Correspondent- Nearly 63 000 people have been arrested under the ongoing operation “Chikorokoza ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha kasiphele and No to machete gangs.”

The operation is aimed at curbing violence and related violent crimes in the mining sector.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said in a statement on Monday:

On 12/12/21, 130 people were arrested under operation “Chikorokoza Ngachipere/Isitsheketsha kasiphele and no to machete gangs” bringing the cumulative arrests to 62 739.

Gangs armed with machetes and knobkerries resurfaced countrywide recently, targeting mines and individuals keeping large amounts of cash, prompting police to relaunch the operation.

A few months ago, police restored order in mining areas after taking on the gangs, arresting large numbers of people and thwarting a wave of violence.

Police launched the “Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere” following an outcry over machete-wielding robbers who were terrorising people in mining communities and beyond.

Criminal activities by the marauding gangs of machete attackers have seen an increase in reports of murder, rape, assault, housebreaking and stock theft.

Meanwhile, police reported that 427 people were arrested countrywide on Sunday under operation “No to Cross Border Crimes” bringing the cumulative arrests to 77 396.

In a related operation, police have arrested 11 334 motorists fitting vehicles with dangerous bar headlights countrywide while the arrests under operation, “No to touting”, now stands at 28 173 since its commencement in January.

Through Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015, the Government banned the mounting of additional headlights on vehicles.