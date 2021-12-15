President Chamisa Ready To Win In Style

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa is a man of wisdom and integrity.

The popular Movement for Democratic Change leader has dismissed claims by his rivals that he does not have a comprehensive political plan.

“WIN BIG, WIN IN SILENCE AND IN STYLE. AND LET THEM THINK YOU HAVE NO PLAN. The future Is exciting!! Have a blessed day friends,” President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi has also pointed out that the unlawful deprivation of the party’s funding by the regime is a futile attempt to decimate the people’s struggle.

“The unlawful deprivation of MDC Alliance funding by the regime is a futile attempt to decimate the main opposition. This won’t stand in the way of our 6 million vote target. We will leave no stone unturned in our quest to garner 6 million votes & win Zimbabwe for change,” Mahere said.

