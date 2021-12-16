42y Old Slay Queen Dies

Share

By A Correspondent | After nearly half a century serving her owners, a 42 year old Zimbabwean massey has called it quit.

The ‘slay tractor’ belongs to former Harare mayor Ben Manyenyeni who announces: Two months ago we bade farewell to a true legend, warrior and family member.

Our 42-year old Massey Ferguson MF135 tractor has seen at least 4 owners including Harare City Council, Paddy Lilford-Powyis (RIP), Glen Bruk-Jackson and our family.

She served our family homestead for 17 years.

There she was, doing her very last mission – sentimentally carting away the last of our maize harvest in valedictory grandeur – despite all gloss long gone.

What a warrior!