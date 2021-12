Chiwenga Granted Wish To Testify Against Wife In Private

By Jane Mlambo| Harare Magistrate, Lazini Ncube has barred the public from following the trial of Marry Mubaiwa where he husband who is also the Vice President of Zimbabwe is expected to testify.

The state applied to have the matter heard in private saying the court needs to protect Chiwenga’s evidence.

Chiwenga is expected to testify at 1130am at the Harare Magistrates Court.

More to follow….