Choose Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Appropriate Title …

Tinashe Sambiri|An online survey being carried out by ZimEye.com reveals the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is a mere Sabhuku.

Mr Mnangagwa, known for his penchant for officiating at low profile events was in Matabeleland South where opened a garden yesterday.

Mr Mnangagwa has been criticized for taking over duties of ward councillors and village heads.

Hints: Mnangagwa Opens Garden, Mnangagwa Opens Bus Rank… — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 16, 2021