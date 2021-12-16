Prince Dube Grabs Brace As Azam Post Convincing Win

Prince Dube opened his scoring account this season with a brace in Azam FC’s 4-0 win against Green Arrows in the Tanzanian FA Cup.

The striker returned to action last weekend after recovering from a long-term injury spell. The game marked Dube’s second appearance of the season.

He scored his first goal in the 65th minute to double the lead before completing his brace on the stroke of fulltime to seal the victory.

Fellow countryman and teammate Never Tigere was also on the target, netting the the third goal while Bruce Kangwa started for Azam.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe