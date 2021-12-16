Riverton Academy To “Detain” All Learners With Outstanding Fees

By A Correspondent- Riverton Academy has sent electronic mails to parents and guardians of learners at the institution notifying them that there will be no Christmas holiday for learners with outstanding fees. A copy of the email seen by Pindula News read:

Dear Parent/Guardian

We have observed that you still have not yet paid in full your fees for the June-August online lessons as well as the additional days fees since our last reminder on the 19th of November

Please note that ALL students with outstanding fees will remain at school over the Christmas holiday until their parents pay up.

Fees can be paid through Access Forex to Mr Elvas Mari +263 772 887 927.

If you wish to pay in cash you may do so at the School premises on closing day and also at our Masvingo town office address:

Tyre World, 695 Industrial Road, Masvingo.

If you have already made the payment may you please email us the proof of payment so that we may update your child’s account.

Please treat this communication with the seriousness it deserves

Thank you

A local publication got in touch with an official at the learning institution and got confirmation that Riverton Academy sent the email.

He said some parents and or guardians just ‘dumped’ their kids and never paid the fees. He said:Parents have to pay the money! Their kids were here for a prolonged period of time and the expenses incurred have to be recouped.

They have to pay, that’s what we are saying, unequivocally!

Learners are supposed to pay between US$600 and US$900.