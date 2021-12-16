State Prosecutor Twists Facts To Push Controversial Land Developer, Ken Sharpe’s False Narrative

Share

BY A CORRESPONDENT| State prosecutor Tafara Chirambira has exposed his bias by twisting facts and claiming that Pokugara Properties were the first to report Harare businessman George Katsimberis for fraud.

This is despite abundant evidence including a letter from the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) boss, Thabani Mpofu confirming in a letter to the Prosecutor General that Katsimberis who is a witness-cum-accused was the first to report Pokugara Properties, Kenneth Raydon Sharpe, Michael John Van Blerk and City of Harare officials to court for malicious damage to property and perjury.

In a High Court affidavit where he is opposing Katsimberis’ plea for a review of Harare Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi’s dismissal of an application for referral of his matter to the Constituonal Court, Chirambira also perjured himself by making shocking claims that he did not have approved plans for a show house he built at the corner of Teviotdale and Whitwell Road as part of a joint venture agreement with Sharpe.

“The narration of events by the applicant is not true or correct. Pokugara properties were the first to report the applicant to the police. Two months after the report, the applicant then counter reported to the police. For some reasons unknown, the police brought the applicant’s docket against Pokugara to court first even though his report had been received first,” said Chirambira.

Warned and cautioned statements recorded by the police on Pokugara Properties Managing Director Michael John Van Blerk and City of Harare officials confirm that Katsimberis reported them for malicious damage to property in June 2020.

In addition, a warned and cautioned statement signed by Katsimberis was done in August 2020, almost three months after the arrest of Pokugara Properties and City of Harare employees.

In a similar fashion to Van Blerk, Chisango and their respective organisations’ lies which landed them in trouble, Chirambira claimed that Katsimberis did not have approved plans for the show house he built as part of a joint venture agreement with Sharpe.

“The applicant did not submit the plans for approval to City of Harare. He indeed constructed a showhouse but he did the construction using substandard materials using an unapproved plan,” said Chirambira.

The issue of whether Katsimberis had approved plans or not is still to be determined by the court but he has already submitted evidence of payment in form of bank transfers to City of Harare.

He has also submitted a letter from City of Harare authenticating the stamps and signatures on the plans.