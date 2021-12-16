Unclaimed Bodies Worry Police

By A Correspondent- Police in the Midlands have said local hospitals are being overwhelmed by unclaimed bodies piling up in their mortuaries, with their next of kin or relatives not known.

In the latest incident, Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the police were appealing for anyone to help identify a victim of an accident which occurred along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Highway who remains unclaimed since October.

The victim only identified as Alboy Ncube was involved in the accident near Tiger Reef on 21 October and died on the spot.

“We appeal for anyone who might have a missing relative to check with Kwekwe District Hospital,” said Insp Mahoko in a statement today.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with cases of deaths of people without identification particulars in areas where they are not known, making their identification difficult.”