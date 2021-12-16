Widow Nabbed For Smuggling Own Hubby’s Car

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a 53-year-old woman for smuggling her late husband’s Isuzu Double Cab from South Africa through an undesignated entry point.

The accused, Diana Simbisa Ruswaya, was arrested on Tuesday after the law enforcers had tracked the vehicle to Masvingo.

Below is the police statement on the case:

On 14/12/21, Police in Beitbridge arrested Diana Simbisa Rwauya (53) for a case of smuggling. The suspect smuggled an Isuzu Double Cab vehicle [JTK714MP] registered in the name of her late husband through an undesignated crossing point along the Limpopo River, Dite area.

A follow up was made through a tracking system leading to the recovery of the vehicle in Mucheke, Masvingo and the subsequent arrest of the suspect who tendered a forged temporary import permit and customs receipt to the police.

Some observers blamed the smuggling on high import duty charged at designated entry points.

Smuggling has been rampant in recent years and in some cases, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and or ZRP officials are accomplices.

Zimbabwe is losing an estimated US$1.5 billion every year through illicit trade, an issue that has remained difficult to solve since the country has porous borders and also because law enforcers are aiding those violating the laws.