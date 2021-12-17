ED Ready With “Timely Decisions” To Curb Covid-19

Share

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the Government is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country and is ready to implement new measures to stem the tide of new infections.

The President said this on Wednesday while officially launching the Presidential Rural Development Programme at Jinjika Village, Makorokoro area of Mangwe District, Matabeleland South. He said:

I urge us all to remain vigilant following the recent resurgence and spikes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let us not panic, my Government is monitoring the situation and stands ready to make timely decisions.

Zimbabwe, like most countries around the world, is facing the fourth wave of coronavirus infections fuelled by the novel Omicron variant that is more transmissible than the Delta variant.

President Mnangagwa implored citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and those fully vaccinated to get booster jabs.

He said:

I urge those who are yet to receive their vaccine doses to get vaccinated. We can only be safe until everyone is safe.

Please get vaccinated, you won’t die as this is actually a form of protection from the virus.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing the fourth wave of coronavirus infections, with daily confirmed cases remaining above 3 000.

Statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that 4 247 new cases and 12 deaths were recorded on Thursday, 16 December 2021, with the 7-day rolling average for new cases now at 4 355.

To date, 4 023 013 people have received the first jab, while 3 035 192 citizens are now fully vaccinated.