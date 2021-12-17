LEAKED- Passion Java Given 15 Hectares Of Victoria Falls Ancestral Lands, by Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent | 4 years after Emmerson Mnangagwa tried to bribe the then US president Donald Trump with Vic Falls land, the ZANU PF leader has dished out 15 hectares of ancestral lands in the rich tourism town to the Facebook based prophet Passion Java.

The development comes as thousands of Vic Falls locals are languishing in foreign lands without a square metre of property to their name in their own hometown.

While an official report was awaited at the time of writing, impeccable sources told ZimEye Mnangagwa parceled out the real estate during his visit to the town last week.

Passion-Java

‘This was just as he announced that the preacher is now his election campaign manager,; a source told ZimEye.

The development comes also at a time when the AAG businessman Mike Chimombe has complained over how Java is getting favour from government when he is an alleged thief. VIDEO:

Conversation at OR Tambo Airport- AAG's Mike Chimombe makes damning allegations against preacher @PassionJava. They are all thieves these folk…they just pull the Bible and then you believe them



"Akaita fraud kuAmerica uko," alleges Mike Chimombe. Java's comment still awaited pic.twitter.com/fnofAS59wW — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 8, 2021

The preacher had not responded to request for a comment at the time of writing.