POLAD Shocks Mnangagwa, Demands Electoral Reforms
17 December 2021
By – Political Actors Dialogue (POALD), has presented a long list of electoral reform recommendations, which it said must be implemented before the country holds a national election in 2023.
POLAD principals met in Harare this Friday and finalised a draft document on proposed electoral reforms compiled by their Governance and Legislative Agenda Thematic Committee. It proposed the following:
- Zimbabwe must move to the proportional representation electoral system
- All election-related laws to be in the Electoral Act.
- State funding of political parties must be widened to promote a multi-party democracy
- Regulation of political campaign meetings must be kept to a bare minimum during the period from the proclamation of elections up to polling day.
- The Electoral Act must have a specific provision giving each political party fielding candidates in an election a free statutory 2 hour period on each public media platform to propagate its campaign message and a minimum of 5 articles.
- The formula for a 30% female quota in local authorities recently introduced by the constitution must be provided for in the Electoral Act in time for 2023.
- ZEC regulations must be promulgated at least 6 months before the elections.
- Proclamation of Election date must be at least 90 days before polling day.
- Voters roll to be closed 14 days after the date of proclamation.
- The voters’ roll must be published and made available at least 7 days before the nomination court.
- Nomination of candidates must take place over a period of 5 days with the nomination court only sitting on the 5th day to announce the final list of successful candidates.
- The number of nominators for Presidential candidates be increased from 100 to 200 with the nominators.
- ZEC must be obliged by a specific provision of the Electoral Act to inform voters via both print and electronic public media of the names of candidates.
- Ballot papers must have a single vertical column of names of candidates in alphabetic order of surnames, whatever the length.
- There must be braille voting for blind voters.
- Assisted voting on account of illiteracy to be restricted to voters above 70 years.
- Election results must be announced with a maximum period of 72 hours.
- Media is permitted to publish any election result already posted outside a polling station or ward centre or constituency centre.