SA Records 54 000 Deaths In One Day

South Africa has recorded 54 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. Here is the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Situation Report or Update for South Africa issued by the Department of Health RSA on 12 December 2021:

New Cases recorded: 26 976

Tests Conducted: 20 436 207

Province Confirmed Cases Deaths (New) Recoveries (Rate) Active cases Vaccines Administered

GAUTENG 1 085 799 19 831 985 236 80 732

NORTHERN CAPE 96 221 2 435 90 639 3 147

WESTERN CAPE 545 152 20 266 505 357 19 529

NORTHWEST 168 353 4 354 149 638 14 361

FREE STATE 176 327 7 127 158 201 10 999

EASTERN CAPE 304 724 15 246 279 451 10 027

LIMPOPO 133 578 4 120 121 421 8 037

MPUMALANGA 166 740 2 021 154 903 9 816

KWAZULU-NATAL 554 137 14 826 504 363 34 948

TOTALS 3 231 031 90 226 (54) 2 943 570 (91.3%) 191 596 27 407 400

Pindula News