Susan Mutami In Shocking Confessions
17 December 2021
She is also put to task on her CEO Awards claim, and it is revealed that she was only a passerby at the function who posed in front of a camera holding someone else’s award. (SEE RGM INTERVIEW BELOW) Her ex lover, Mliswa has maintained his allegations that he was set up by the Central Intelligence Organisation in order to incriminate him using Susan Mutami. After all this she is lawfully stopped while trying to leave the country, and then she is put under the custody of the Central Intelligence Organisation. Mutami is held for possessing details on the attempted assassination of the president and killing of three aides at the White City Stadium, then she is whisked out by two powerful ministers who have close links to the president, July Moyo (local governments), Owen Mudha Ncube, minister of state security. After being whisked out without knowledge of the mother body of the CIO, she then starts to attack to the Director General of the CIO, who she claims she once dated, then threatening to release secret information on the cabinet, Politburo and a number of other official secrets, while on the same tweet, absolving the two ministers, July Moyo and Owen Mudha Ncube. At this time, July Moyo is under investigations for parceling out land, a case being probed by Thabani Mpofu’s SACU organisation. July Moyo is very close to permanent Secretary Mrs Virginia Mabhiza and Kumbirai Hodzi, the prosecutor General. At the same time, Thabani Mpofu’s SACU is having clashes with the Prosecutor General. There was a collusion between the Prosecutor Gen and July Moyo to get Thabani Mpofu fired. The PG and July Moyo then approached the president Emmerson Mnangagwa to pass allegations that Thabani Mpofu has advised Biti. The event trail is as follows: Thabani Mpofu is accused of writing WhatsApp letters to MDC Alliance MP Tendai Biti giving him advice on how to return to parliament, and this makes the president very angry. At this time, Mnangagwa has also been told by Perm Sec Virginia Mabhiza, and Prosecutor Gen Kumbirai Hodzi, to ignore the request to arrest Minister July Moyo on land fraud. Mnangagwa then summons Thabani Mpofu to State House where he is dressed down. It is reported that Mpofu has been fired. ZimEye contacts Mpofu who tells this news network, it’s not true at all. Are you my employer?, Mpofu fires a question while answering to the report. Soon afterwards, Temba Mliswa who is naturally against Mpofu, comes to the rescue of Mpofu to tell the President that Mpofu has been set up. Thabani Mpofu also gets support of the CIO DG Isaac Moyo. This angers July Moyo who together with Owen Ncube sponsor Susan Mutami to tweet ‘some dirt’ on Isaac Moyo while absolving July Moyo and Owen Ncube publicly, on the Twitter website. State security sources report saying Mutami was whisked out of Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge Border post. ZimEye requests paperwork to confirm that the escape was truly through that border post. No date is provided, but by end of April 2021, she is now safely in Australia. Both Owen Ncube and July Moyo are contacted for a comment, and their phones are put down soon after hearing the interview questions. Responding to the state security reports, Mliswa denies ever approaching Mnangagwa to assist Mpofu. He tells ZimEye: “Mpofu, Matanga, Mudha, July Moto, and Ziyambi Ziyambi are all one and the same, working hand-in-hand.” It surfaces that Mutami is an agent of July Moyo and his team to settle their matters with Director General, Isaac Moyo. Thabani Mpofu then suddenly comes out the victim of the two warning camps. The development has raised questions on how safe Zimbabweans are when ministers and two officials are using a woman to settle their personal scores. Is Zimbabwe is being run by people controlled by bottom power, or is it that Susan Mutami has some ability to capture all these people, or she is so dazzling to control the nation’s top government officials?
