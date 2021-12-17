World Bank data shows how Xenophobia Is Shrinking South Africa’s Economy | OPINION ANALYSIS

By Simba Chikanza | South Africa’s economy like that’s of other powerful nations of the world such as US, Canada, Australia, has been built by foreigners from scratch, but since 2005, it is shrinking and at the time of writing it has dropped from 1st, to 3rd.

World Bank data

The latest World Bank graph (pic) show how the country has shrunk and viciously overtaken by Nigeria.

BBC graph

What really is pulling the numbers down? While SA’s economy is crashing down on the chart, another line is peaking up, and it is the very cause of this: xenophobia, threats and actual violence.

The BBC reports how the South African government for years deliberately choses not to report cases of xenophobia, the data that could only help the average public understand what’s affecting the economic decline, or at least where it is coming from. The BBC graph above shows the rise of xenophobia and threats thereof over the same period the economy is falling. A leading academic at Kent University calls this phenomenon the unavoidable intersection between human rights and economic growth. When a nation allows it rights abuses to prevail, they therewith causes its economy to shrink.

Tshuma highlights how human rights violations cause economic decline. In the case of Zimbabwe, it is revealed how for instance in the 14 years between 2004 and 2018, investor interest has either risen or declined in a consequential correlation with Human Rights.

Dr Tshuma was 3 years ago asked by SABC: What were you aiming to achieve?, and he answered saying: “the study is a socio-economic perspective. “

Graph showing interest in Zimbabwe economy and human rights 2014-18- Google Data

He continued by adding that, “the aim is not to take a side in this argument, but to unpack the perspective, of human rights and economic paradigms. This is the first time that such a question has been examined by social science using an objectively collected data.

“So far, South Africa is at 3rd level. If the South African community and its government continue to allow xenophobia to continue, at which number do you you foresee South Africa sitting on the continental economic graph, next year, 2022?”