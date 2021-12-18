Dewa Mavhinga Burial Set For Sunday In Chivhu

Share

By A Correspondent| Prominent human rights defender Dewa Mavhinga who died under mysterious circumstances in South Africa will be buried tomorrow in his rural home of Chivhu.

Mavhinga was the Southern Africa director for Human Rights Watch.

Yesterday, friends and relatives in South Africa bade farewell to Mavhinga before his body was airlifted to Zimbabwe for burial.

Mavhinga has been hailed as unifier whose contribution to the fight for democracy and human rights saw him being targeted by the state on countless times.

Below is an update shared by Dr Ricky Musonza who is in South Africa.

Greetings;

Update on the late Dewa Mavhinga Funeral-Memorial Service:

On Friday 17 December, 2021 from 3-430PM Pretoria Time, a church memorial service will be held for our dear colleague, Dewa Mavhinga at Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour, Randburg, Johannesburg.

The service will be live-streamed on Dr Edgar Munatsi’s Facebook page.

Due to COVID restrictions only 50 people will be allowed in the Chapel.

Further details will be shared, though burial is tentatively scheduled for Sunday 19 December, 2021 in Chivhu, Hwirisha.

In solidarity