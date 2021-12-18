POLAD A Composition Of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Lapdogs

Tinashe Sambiri|Tough-talking MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has described POLAD as a composition of Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s lapdogs.

POLAD is trying to hoodwink the nation by presenting a piecemeal of reforms on the political table, according to Chuma.

The MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson also took a swipe at POLAD actors for squandering taxpayers’ contributions.

Below is Chuma’s full statement:

POLAD Reforms Proposal: No Honey From A Swarm Of Flies

18-12-2021

POLAD, a grouping of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s political lapdogs have this week shocked all and sundry by laying out some funny electoral reforms proposals.

Surprisingly among their facade list of reforms, the gang is silent about abuse of tax payers money by elections rejects.

POLAD members have criminally benefited from tax payers money yet they do not possess any ounce of a social contract with the masses.

Rejects and losers must never determine the course and direction our country must take. They lack moral probity and public endorsement hence they should not force their rotten political ideas to the very people who rejected the same ideas on ballot.

By embracing Emmerson Mnangagwa, POLAD members have embraced criminality, human butchery, corruption, human rights abuses and all the ills of the so-called Second Recond Republic. It’s folly to accept a witch and condemn witchcraft.

If POLAD members are genuine about reforms, then their first port of call must be to genuinely call for release of all political prisoners like Makomborero Haruzivishe.

If POLAD members are sincere on reforms then they must return Mnangagwa’s vehicles which they were corruptly awarded.

POLAD members are accomplices to this unjust system that has left our people economically, socially and politically disenfranchised. We can not allow accomplices of thievery and corruption to suggest what’s good for our society for they religiously serve interests of their masters.

If POLAD members are sincere about reforms then their first port of call must be to call for the resignation of chief electoral thief, Emmerson Mnangagwa who ordered the butchering of unarmed and defenseless civilians by the military on 01 August 2018.

No honey from flies!

FreeMako

DefyOrDie

RegisterToVoteZw

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson

