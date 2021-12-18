Sports Commission Unfazed By Possible “FIFA Ban

Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) Chairman Gerald Mlotshwa has boldly stated that FIFA can do whatever they want in deciding the fate of Zimbabwean football, after appointing a ZIFA ‘restructuring committee’, further risking the Warriors being banned from AFCON 2021.

The tiff between the sports regulatory body and the suspended Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board took a new twist yesterday, after Mlotshwa appointed a nine member committee comprising of Blessing Rugara, Anna Mguni, Joyce Kapota, Brian Moyo, Desmund Ali, Rudo Mugandani, Tommy Sithole, Charles Sibanda and Joel Gombera to restore sanity at 53 Livingstone Avenue.

The move by the SRC further increases the chance of Zimbabwe being banned from international football, starting with the AFCON finals next month as FIFA laws do not allow government interference in the running of the game.

Mlotshwa says the world governing body can act anyhow they please.

“A Fifa ban has been on the cards since the day we opened our mouths to say we are suspending the Zifa board. Fifa statutes oblige them to sanction a board that has been interfered with. The position is that Fifa is Fifa, let them do whatever they consider is proper. Fifa know what we are doing and nothing will come as a surprise to them,” he said.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe