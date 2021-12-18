Video: Mnangagwa Evicts White Farmer

Tinashe Sambiri|Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has seized a farm belonging to prominent farmer Gary Arthur Hobbs.

At the heigh of land invasions, Zanu PF sympathizers and war veterans killed, maimed and tortured commercial farmers as they forcibly seized their properties.

In a statement, Team Pachedu denounced the eviction of Hobbs.

Read statement below:

Garry Arthur Hobbs is a Zimbabwean.

He got his Karoi farm from the GVT of Zimbabwe and has been farming for more than 30 years.

His farm is one of the best performing in Mashonaland West, but ZANU-PF has now invaded the farm.

We strongly condemn his eviction.

He was initially not affected because he had voluntarily surrendered a big portion of his farm in 2000, but now, ZANU-PF wants the rest of the farm.

This is really bad

