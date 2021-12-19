Prof Jonathan Moyo Fires Salvo At Alex Magaisa And His Followers

By A Correspondent| Self exiled former ZANU PF politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo has fired shots at University of Kent law lecturer Alex Magaisa over his latest Big Saturday Read (BSR) edition where he tackled what he termed Post Power Syndrome.

In his BSR, Magaisa said post power syndrome is a situation where someone who once wielded power or influence upon losing may fail to get over the fact that the situation would have changed.

“Whether you were a headteacher, manager, sportsperson or government minister, or senior civil servant, we are all vulnerable to a post-power syndrome, believing that we have power and influence when we no longer have it; believing we are relevant when we have lost relevance. Psychologists say post-power syndrome manifests in anxiety and sometimes depression even when we do not see it,” said Magaisa in conclusion.

This may not have gone too well with Professor Moyo who felt it was in reference to his recent criticism of the opposition MDC Alliance and Nelson Chamisa over their approach to politics since their loss to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018.

Professor Moyo accused Magaisa of borrowing undergraduate concept to unpack what he termed sophomore composition.

He also labelled the people who were revving about Magaisa’s article for being thoughtless trolls.

“Zizi risina nyanga rinotora a concept from a political science textbook for undergraduate freshmen; roghaya kuti better riyishandise as a psychoanalytic tool for a sophomoric composition about the dynamics of political power; to entertain and amuse legions of thoughtless trolls,” said Prof Moyo.