Ken Sharpe’s Aide Accused Of Controlling State Prosecutors

BY A CORRESPONDENT| Controversial land developer Kenneth Raydon Sharpe’s aide, Tatiana Aleshina has been accused of controlling state prosecutors handling various cases involving Harare businessman George Katsimberis.

Katsimberis and Sharpe are involved in a number court battles following the collapse of their joint venture agreement that was supposed to culminate in the development of Pokugara Estate.

Katsimberis accuses Sharpe of defrauding him by unilaterally terminating agreement despite the fact that he had invested over US$800 000 into the project.

In his answering affidavit to a High Court appeal where he is challenging a decision by Harare Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi to dismiss his application for referral of his case to the Constitutional Court, Katsimberis said Aleshina who is Sharpe’s Chief Operating Officer ‘owned’ Deputy Prosecutor General Michael Reza and journalists from state owned publications.

“As a matter of speaking, Tatiana Aleshina owns Michael Reza. She owns certain journalists at the Herald and private newspapers.

“She is the grandmother of State capture,” said Katsimberis.

In another case still before the courts, Harare North legislator Norman Makharm accused Aleshina of state capture after revealing in one of her court affidavits that she ‘called the shots’ in government offices including the office of the President.

Aleshina revealed how she and Sharpe expended their influence over senior authorities, especially Local Government Minister July Moyo and Justice, legal and Parliamentary affairs Permanent Secretary Virginia Mabhiza to an extent of organizing, on their behalf, a visit to the President of Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the application to have Katsimberis’ case referred to the Constitutional Court emanated from a legal misnomer where he is an accused person and state witness on two separate cases with the same set of facts.

Katsimberis argued that following the malicious destruction of a show house he built at the corner of Teviotdale and Whitwell Road in Borrowdale by Sharpe, his aides and City of Harare employees, he proceeded to report them for malicious damage to property.

He further reported them for perjury after they lied under oath that he built the show house without approved plans from City of Harare.

In a counter move, Sharpe filed his own report accusing Katsimberis of fraud saying he built the show house without approved plans.

Katsimberis has since availed proof of payment in the form of a bank statement showing transfers made into the City of Harare bank account.