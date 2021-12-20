Mnangagwa Opening Rhode’s Grave Which Brings In USD35mln Forex | CLEVER or STUPID?

Let’s not underestimate the impact that Rhodes has on the future of Zimbabwe* Rhode’s grave brings in a minimum of USD300,000 per year to Zimbabwe’s economy through his family connections around the world and those who want to follow in his footsteps.

This means over USD35,700,000 since his death 119 years ago.

This is a dead man, we all have a history and he is a man who has a great history whether it’s good or bad it is part of Zimbabwe’s history and we can never erase it. There is no Zimbabwe without Cecil John Rhodes, like it or not the best we can do as a nation is make lots of money from those that worship him. For God’s sake it’s only a grave and this man will never rise again. Lets make money from it, lots and lots of money. The negativity of this exercise is disastrous, we have done the same to Former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe and what guarantee is there that you will be buried in Zimbabwe and your grave will remain here. We are Africans and the wishes of a dead person are always respected. what has happened to our African culture and values who are we to defy a dead man’s wish. Let’s respect Rhodes and protect what he did and make flipping lots of money from his tourists.

By the way where is the grave of Lobengula, Chaminuka and even Shaka Zulu why are we not making money from them. Stop fighting the whiteman he is part of our history no matter what. Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi