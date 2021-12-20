Musengezi Vows To Sink Mnangagwa

Zanu PF youth member, Sybeth Musengezi, has vowed to maintain his case against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascendency to the helm of the ruling party.

Musengezi alleges Mnangagwa illegally took power in 2017 from then-president Robert Mugabe following a military coup.

He approached the High Court in Bulawayo last month and filed an application asking the court to invalidate Mnangagwa’s alleged power grab.

Mnangagwa’s lawyers wrote to Musengezi last month demanding he withdraw the case, but he is having none of it.

In his application before the High Court, Musengezi said that the ZANU PF Central Committee appointed Mnangagwa as the party president and first secretary on 19 November 2017 in violation of the constitution.

He wants the decision by the Central Committee declared null and void. Musengezi said:

I realised that he is an illegal leader, he ascended to power in an illegal manner through the 19 November 2019 meeting which was held against the party constitution.

According to the party constitution the meeting that they purported to have held on19 November 2017 was not convened properly the person who superintended that meeting did not have the mandate as per the party constitution, only President Mugabe at that time could preside over that meeting in his absence.

Cde Mphoko Phelekezela who was the Vice President is the one who was supposed to take over in the event that President Mugabe is not available because Emmerson Mnangagwa had been expelled.

Mnangagwa was voted the president of Zimbabwe in 2018, less than a year after taking over from late president Robert Mugabe, who had ruled the country for37 years.