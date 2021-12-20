Police Arrest 1 Million Over Covid-19 Regulations Violations

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said they have arrested 1 361 397 2 820 countrywide for violating COVID-19 control measures since the imposition of the lockdown on 30 March.

Most of the arrests were made in central business districts of cities and towns where the police would arrest citizens for not wearing face masks.

Bars and bottle-store are also other places where the police arrest people accusing them of gathering.