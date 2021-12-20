Violence Breaks Out At Zanu PF Meeting In Chinhoyi

By A Correspondent- There was violence Sunday at Chinhoyi University of Technology during the Mashonaland West PCC meeting, which was turned into an electoral college to discuss the impending elections.

Zanu PF youths disrupted the meeting accusing the leadership of imposing candidates who would contest in the impending elections.

Zanu PF secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke, the guest, arrested the situation and called for peace.

“As a party, we castigate violence and hate speech,” said Cde Matuke.

“Our common enemy is the opposition, while we tussle for internal positions, it shouldn’t create a rift between party members. Our party is known for conducting peaceful elections.

“We anticipate that the election is going to be held in free and fair manner, while logistics have to be met prior to the election which will be conducted by officials from other provinces.

The recently elected district members will vote in the provincial elections.

“Provincial positions are open to the district, District Coordinating Committee (DCC), central committee and Politburo members. For central committee and Politburo members, they should first relinquish their positions before vying for the provincial positions.”

Matuke said there would be thorough verification of the applications by aspiring candidates.

Addressing the same gathering, Zanu PF secretary for information and publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa said while the party was getting into provincial elections, the outcome was supposed to leave it stronger ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections where it eyes a resounding victory.

He said the party’s policies were in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, while a double-digit economy was achievable by next year.

Five candidates have successfully submitted their CVs for the provincial chairman post for Mashonaland West — acting chairman Cde Abia Mujere; outgoing youth chairman Vengai Musengi; Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka; Makonde DCC chairman Kindness Paradza and former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation chief executive and provincial war veterans league chairman Happison Muchechetere.

-Herald