Wife Kills Hubby Over Infidelity

Share

By A Correspondent- A Harare woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband over infidelity.

Below is the statement by the police:

1/2 Police in Hre are investigating a murder case occ. on 18/12/21 at 2200 hours. The victim, Farai Tsatse (39) had an altercation with his wife, Leoba Muzondo (35) over infidelity issues. In the process, the victim tried to assault the suspect with a half brick and missed her.

1/2 Police in Hre are investigating a murder case occ. on 18/12/21 at 2200 hours. The victim, Farai Tsatse (39) had an altercation with his wife, Leoba Muzondo (35) over infidelity issues. In the process, the victim tried to assault the suspect with a half brick and missed her. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) December 19, 2021